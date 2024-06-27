CAF Champios League: We are considering playing our home games in Accra or Kumasi - FC Samartex General Manager

The General Manager of FC Samartex, Edmund Ackah, has indicated that they are contemplating hosting their CAF Champions League home matches either in Accra or Kumasi.

Following their victory in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Samartex will represent Ghana in the prestigious CAF inter-club competition during the 2024/25 season.

In an interview, the experienced football administrator disclosed that the club's board has yet to convene to finalize the decision regarding the venue for their home games.

"At the moment, we are considering either the Accra Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Stadium," Edmund Ackah informed Asempa FM.

"The board will convene soon to make the final decision, after which we will outline our plans for preparing for the CAF Champions League campaign," he added.

FC Samartex secured the league title with two games to spare, finishing the season with an impressive 61 points.

Nurudeen Amadu is set to lead the team in their debut appearance in the CAF Champions League.