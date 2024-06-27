ModernGhana logo
I could not say no to Austin FC - Ghana attacker Osman Bukari

Ghana attacker, Osman Bukari has revealed the motivations behind his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Austin FC.

The winger signed a lucrative three-year deal as a Designated Player after departing Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade, becoming one of the top earners at the Texas-based club.

Bukari, who touched down in Texas this week, expressed his excitement about the new chapter in his career and his eagerness to contribute to his new team.

"I've been considering MLS since last year, so when this opportunity came up, I couldn't turn it down. Austin is a fantastic city," Bukari shared, underscoring his longstanding interest in the MLS.

Meeting Austin FC fans for the first time, Bukari conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. "I'm really thrilled to be here and eager to get on the field. I've seen the amazing support from the fans, and I can't wait to play in front of them soon," he remarked.

Bukari joins Austin FC following a successful tenure with Red Star Belgrade, where he played a pivotal role in securing consecutive doubles in Serbia.

His wealth of experience and skill are poised to be invaluable assets as Austin FC sets its sights on success in the MLS.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

