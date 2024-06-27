We are confident in Nurudeen Amadu ahead of our CAF Champions League campaign - FC Samartex GM, Edmund Ackah

General Manager Edmund Ackah of FC Samartex has announced that Nurudeen Amadu will spearhead their campaign in the upcoming CAF Champions League.

The Timber Boys, champions of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, secured their spot in Africa's premier tournament with two games to spare.

Ahead of their debut in continental competition, Ackah expressed unwavering faith in head coach Nurudeen Amadu.

"Nurudeen Amadu will lead us in our Africa campaign," he told Asempa FM. "We have confidence in him and with the work he has done for us as a club, we are happy and he will lead us in our CAF Champions League campaign.

"He has the experience we are looking for and with the material at his disposal, we are confident in him," he added.

FC Samartex concluded their domestic campaign with an impressive 61 points, setting the stage for their continental adventure.