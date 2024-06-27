ModernGhana logo
It is heartbreaking - Enock Morrison after Asante Kotoko contract termination

Enoch Morrison has expressed his disappointment over the termination of his contract with Asante Kotoko but is accepting the decision with a positive outlook.

The midfielder saw his contract at the club come to an end at the end of the 2023/24 football season.

Speaking to Kessben FM about the recent development, Enoch Morrison described the news as heartbreaking but affirmed his determination to move forward.

“It’s somehow heartbreaking to me because this team has always been one I wanted to play for and win trophies with, but this news can’t break me down as a player. I am pained because I wanted to finish my contract in a very beautiful way so that I would leave peacefully," Morrison said.

He continued, "I don’t know how this thing has happened but going forward, I will accept this in good faith and move on with my career.”

Although Morrison has not yet decided where he will play next, sources indicate he is already a transfer target for several Ghana Premier League clubs.

As Morrison considers his next move, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see where the talented midfielder continues his career.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

