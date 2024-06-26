Euro 2024 last 16 pairings revealed

England will face Slovakia as the Netherlands take on Romania in the last 16 at Euro 2024 after Hungary were eliminated on Wednesday.

Both the Three Lions and the Oranje had already qualified for the knockout stage following their respective third matches on Tuesday, but the identity of their opponents in the next round was still awaited.

And it had appeared likely two of Europe's heavyweights would meet in the round of 16, with the Netherlands third in their group and potentially paired with Group C winners England.

However, Georgia's shock win against Portugal altered the draw, sending Hungary home at the debutants' expense.

Spain, the only team with a 100 per cent record, will face Georgia, while Portugal play Slovenia.

Instead of the Netherlands, England will meet Slovakia, with Ronald Koeman's men instead set for a clash with Group E winners Romania.

The half of the draw involving England and the Netherlands appears wide open, with a number of heavyweights doing battle in the opposite side.

Euro 2024 last 16 draw in full: