Euro 2024: Romania and Slovakia reach last 16 with draw

By BBC
Football News Group E - Slovakia v Romania - Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - June 26, 2024 Romania's Razvan Marin celebrates scoring their first goal with Nicolae Stanciu REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
WED, 26 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Group E - Slovakia v Romania - Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - June 26, 2024 Romania's Razvan Marin celebrates scoring their first goal with Nicolae Stanciu REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Romania finished top of Group E as they and Slovakia reached the last 16 at Euro 2024 with an entertaining draw in Frankfurt.

Ondrej Duda gave Slovakia a 24th-minute lead when he got in behind the Romanian defence to power in a header from Juraj Kucka's pinpoint cross.

Both sides showed plenty of attacking intent, and Romania equalised before half-time as Razvan Marin fired a ferocious penalty into the top corner after David Hancko fouled Ianis Hagi in the box.

They finished top, with Belgium second in the group after a draw with Ukraine, who were eliminated.

Slovakia advance as one of the best third-placed sides and could face England in the last 16.

Confirmation of their opponents will come after the final Group F fixtures which take place this evening (20:00 BST).

It was the first time in Euros history that all four teams within a single group have finished on the same points.

