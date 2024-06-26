Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu extends AJ Auxerre's contract to 2027

Ghana international, Elisha Owusu has signed a contract extension deal with his club, AJ Auxerre.

The French Ligue 1 outfit announced the deal in an official communique on Wednesday, June 26.

The communique said the new contract will see Elisha Owusu playing for AJ Auxerre until 2027.

“Great news for AJA: Elisha Owusu has extended his contract until June 2027! Our vice-captain, great architect of the rise in Ligue 1 with 33 matches played and an unforgettable goal to offer victory in the derby against Troyes (2-1), therefore links his future with that of the club.

“Arriving in January 2023, Elisha was unfortunately seriously injured and was unable to play in Ligue 1 in the blue and white jersey. Determined, always smiling, he finally came back even stronger to help the AJA return to the elite. His performances even allowed him to play in the last African Cup of Nations with Ghana, alongside his teammate Gideon Mensah.

“This contract extension is therefore a strong symbol of the club's ambition to perform at the highest level and the entire AJA is delighted that the adventure with Elisha continues,” the AJ Auxerre statement said.

Elisha Owusu who is a vice-captain at the French Ligue 1 club played a vital role for the team last season.

More will be expected of him in the upcoming 2024/25 season.