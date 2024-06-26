ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: Hungary's Barnabas Varga allowed home from hospital

By BBC
WED, 26 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Hungary forward Barnabas Varga says he is set for "a few weeks of rest" after being allowed home from hospital to recover from a serious injury suffered at Euro 2024.

The Ferencvaros striker, 29, fractured his cheekbone in a collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn during last Sunday's Group A match in Stuttgart.

Varga had successful surgery at a hospital in the German city, and was released on Wednesday.

He is now back home in Hungary, continuing his recovery.

"Thank you for the many messages of support. It's good to be home again," Varga said in a message posted on Ferencvaros' website.

"Now there are a few weeks of rest. After that, I focus on my recovery. I've already looked back at the incident, I'm not the nervous type."

A statement from the Hungarian Football Federation read: "Barnabas Varga was released from the Stuttgart hospital this morning and is currently recovering at home in Hungary."

Sunday's match, which Hungary won 1-0, was held up for nearly seven minutes in the second half as Varga received lengthy treatment.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai could be seen in tears on the pitch and, afterwards, criticised the response time of medical staff.

Uefa, however, said there was "no delay" in the time taken to treat Varga at Stuttgart Arena.

On Monday, Hungary boss Marco Rossi, his coaching staff and full-back Endre Botka visited Varga.

