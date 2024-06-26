Phil Foden leaves England’s Euro 2024 camp to return to UK

ModernGhana logo
By The Athletic
WED, 26 JUN 2024

Phil Foden has left England’s European Championship camp due to a “pressing family matter”, the FA announced on Wednesday.

No details were given, but the Manchester City player’s departure was described as “temporary”.

It raises the possibility that Foden could return to Germany in time for England’s round-of-16 match in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

This is not the first time an England player has left a recent tournament camp due to a family matter.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 following a break-in at his home. He returned in time for the quarter-final against France and came on as a second-half substitute.

Foden has started all three of England’s games in Germany to date and was supported by family members during the 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has started all three group matches for Gareth Southgate’s side on the left-side of an attacking midfield three, behind central striker Harry Kane.

Foden clinched the player of the year awards from the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) for the 2023-2024 season, securing 42 per cent of the votes after helping City to win their fourth successive Premier League title.

Foden has been capped 37 times by England, scoring four goals.

