Chelsea set to sign Marc Guiu from Barcelona

Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with Marc Guiu to sign the 18-year-old striker from Barcelona on a contract until June 2030.

The west London club are to activate a €6million (£5.1m; $6.4m)release clause in Guiu’s existing deal at Camp Nou and schedule a medical in London.

Guiu is a product of Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy, having been at the club since 2013.

He first appeared in the first team squad during pre-season in 2023, featuring on Barcelona’s tour of Japan.

Guiu spent last season alternating between Barcelona’s first team and Barcelona Atletic, the club’s reserve side which plays in the regionalised Spanish third tier.

The Spain youth international made seven first-team appearances during the campaign, scoring twice. Guiu’s match-winning goal in October’s 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao made him Barcelona’s youngest-ever player to score on debut, at the age of 17 years and 291 days. For Barcelona Athletic, he registered six goals in 17 games.

Chelsea had prioritised signing a striker this summer with Nicolas Jackson their main central forward in the 2023-24 season.

Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, David Datro Fofana and Mason Burstow are among the attacking options who are returning to Stamford Bridge this summer following loan spells away.