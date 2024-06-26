ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko parts ways with midfielder Enoch Morrison - Reports

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko has terminated the contract of midfielder Enoch Morrison after two seasons.

According to reports in the local media, Morrison's departure is due to manager Prosper Narteh Ogum not including the player in his plans for the next season.

While an official announcement from the club is pending, the former King Faisal player is set to join a growing list of departures. He will become the 20th player to leave following the 2023/2024 campaign.

Kotoko officially in released 11 players on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, and added seven more to the list the following day.

The club's talisman, Steven Mukwala, was among those released after he refused to extend his contract, which expired at the end of the season.

Some notable players among those released are Augustine Agyapong, Danlad Ibrahim, Mohammed Sherif, George Mfegue, Serge Eric Zeze, and John Tedeku.

Asante Kotoko who finished 6th last season are hoping to improve their performances and possibly win trophies next season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

