ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey set to join Rwandan side APR FC

Football News Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey set to join Rwandan side APR FC
WED, 26 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey is close to joining Rwandan club after mutually parting ways with the Ghanaian club.

The termination of his contract comes after a disappointing end to the 2023/24 season and follows the club’s significant squad clearance.

Lamptey, who had two months remaining on his contract, will now leave as a free agent, free to join a club of his choice.

According to reports, Armée Patriotique Rwandaise FC have reached an agreement with the former Inter Allies midfielder.

Lamptey is expected to arrive in Rwanda this week for a medical examination before signing the contract with APR FC.

Lamptey becomes the 20th player to depart Asante Kotoko after the season, following the release of 19 players by the club as part of their plans for a fresh start ahead of the next season.

The Porcupine Warriors had previously released 18 players last week and announced the departure of Steven Mukwala, who is reportedly set to move to Tanzania.

Other notable departures include Danlad Ibrahim and Isaac Oppong, both instrumental in Prosper Narteh Ogum’s league-winning squad at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Richmond Lamptey joined Kotoko from Inter Allies in September 2021 and played a crucial role in their Premier League triumph in his first season.

He was also part of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

KATH oncology doctors call off strike today KATH oncology doctors call off strike today

2 hours ago

WN/R: Collapse bridge on River Boin renders travellers stranded WN/R: Collapse bridge on River Boin renders travellers stranded

2 hours ago

UW/R: Kanton SHS teacher arrested for poaching at Mole National park UW/R: Kanton SHS teacher arrested for poaching at Mole National park

2 hours ago

Compensate affected citizens over road construction — Traditional leaders to gov't Compensate affected citizens over road construction — Traditional leaders to gov...

2 hours ago

After working for 30-years shouldn’t I be able to own $133, 000 Dubai property? – Moses Asaga After working for 30-years shouldn’t I be able to own $133, 000 Dubai property? ...

2 hours ago

African Union calls for calm over Kenyan uprising African Union calls for calm over Kenyan uprising

2 hours ago

Maximum advance payment for imports increased to $200,000 per importer Maximum advance payment for imports increased to $200,000 per importer

2 hours ago

Drainage works in Kaneshie set to start – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Drainage works in Kaneshie set to start – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

2 hours ago

Court of Appeal throws out Adu Gyamfi’s appeal against Ablakwa Court of Appeal throws out Adu Gyamfi’s appeal against Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi [File Photo] Sitting presidents should consult opposition parties before appointing future EC...

Just in....
body-container-line