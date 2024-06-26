Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey set to join Rwandan side APR FC

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey is close to joining Rwandan club after mutually parting ways with the Ghanaian club.

The termination of his contract comes after a disappointing end to the 2023/24 season and follows the club’s significant squad clearance.

Lamptey, who had two months remaining on his contract, will now leave as a free agent, free to join a club of his choice.

According to reports, Armée Patriotique Rwandaise FC have reached an agreement with the former Inter Allies midfielder.

Lamptey is expected to arrive in Rwanda this week for a medical examination before signing the contract with APR FC.

Lamptey becomes the 20th player to depart Asante Kotoko after the season, following the release of 19 players by the club as part of their plans for a fresh start ahead of the next season.

The Porcupine Warriors had previously released 18 players last week and announced the departure of Steven Mukwala, who is reportedly set to move to Tanzania.

Other notable departures include Danlad Ibrahim and Isaac Oppong, both instrumental in Prosper Narteh Ogum’s league-winning squad at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Richmond Lamptey joined Kotoko from Inter Allies in September 2021 and played a crucial role in their Premier League triumph in his first season.

He was also part of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.