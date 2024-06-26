I don't know yet - Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo speaks on his future

John Eduafo, the head coach of Bofoakwa Tano FC, has indicated that he has yet to decide his future with the club following the conclusion of the season.

This statement comes in the wake of Bofoakwa Tano's heartbreaking 5-4 penalty shootout loss to local rivals Nsoatreman FC in the FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Eduafo, who took over the club midway through the 2023-2024 season saw his team achieve notable victories, including a surprising win over defending champions Dreams FC in the FA Cup semifinals.

Despite these successes, Bofoakwa Tano faced relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

When asked about the possibility of coaching Bofoakwa Tano in the Access Bank Division One League next season, Eduafo commented, “Yet to decide because even though I’m under contract with them we need to sort a few things to decide whether we will continue the job or maybe we will part ways.”

Bofoakwa Tano had taken the lead in the final through Richard Dzodie's goal in the 22nd minute, but a late equalizer from Sadat Mohammed in the 79th minute forced extra time and eventually led to the dramatic penalty shootout.