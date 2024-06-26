ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak must be blamed for the standard of Ghana Premier League - GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo

Football News Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak must be blamed for the standard of Ghana Premier League - GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo
WED, 26 JUN 2024 LISTEN

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has accused Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko of taking the shine out of the Ghana Premier League.

According to the veteran football administrator, the poor performances of the two most successful clubs in Ghana took a lot of the league.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have had mediocre seasons, with the Phobians surviving relegation on the final day of the season of the 2023/24 football campaign.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Kudjoe Fianoo blamed the league’s poor public image on the doorstep of the two clubs.

“The abysmal performances of Hearts and Kotoko have taken a lot of the shine out of our league,” he said.

Asante Kotoko finished the season in sixth on the Ghana Premier League table with 49 points, 12 away from champions FC Samartex.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak needed a dramatic 3-2 comeback win on the final day.

Both clubs will renew their rivalry when they clash next month in the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

KATH oncology doctors call off strike today KATH oncology doctors call off strike today

1 hour ago

WN/R: Collapse bridge on River Boin renders travellers stranded WN/R: Collapse bridge on River Boin renders travellers stranded

1 hour ago

UW/R: Kanton SHS teacher arrested for poaching at Mole National park UW/R: Kanton SHS teacher arrested for poaching at Mole National park

1 hour ago

Compensate affected citizens over road construction — Traditional leaders to gov't Compensate affected citizens over road construction — Traditional leaders to gov...

1 hour ago

After working for 30-years shouldn’t I be able to own $133, 000 Dubai property? – Moses Asaga After working for 30-years shouldn’t I be able to own $133, 000 Dubai property? ...

1 hour ago

African Union calls for calm over Kenyan uprising African Union calls for calm over Kenyan uprising

1 hour ago

Maximum advance payment for imports increased to $200,000 per importer Maximum advance payment for imports increased to $200,000 per importer

1 hour ago

Drainage works in Kaneshie set to start – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Drainage works in Kaneshie set to start – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

1 hour ago

Court of Appeal throws out Adu Gyamfi’s appeal against Ablakwa Court of Appeal throws out Adu Gyamfi’s appeal against Ablakwa

1 hour ago

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi [File Photo] Sitting presidents should consult opposition parties before appointing future EC...

Just in....
body-container-line