Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak must be blamed for the standard of Ghana Premier League - GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has accused Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko of taking the shine out of the Ghana Premier League.

According to the veteran football administrator, the poor performances of the two most successful clubs in Ghana took a lot of the league.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have had mediocre seasons, with the Phobians surviving relegation on the final day of the season of the 2023/24 football campaign.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Kudjoe Fianoo blamed the league’s poor public image on the doorstep of the two clubs.

“The abysmal performances of Hearts and Kotoko have taken a lot of the shine out of our league,” he said.

Asante Kotoko finished the season in sixth on the Ghana Premier League table with 49 points, 12 away from champions FC Samartex.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak needed a dramatic 3-2 comeback win on the final day.

Both clubs will renew their rivalry when they clash next month in the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup.