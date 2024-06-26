ModernGhana logo
Ghana defender Denis Odoi completes Royal Antwerp move on two-year deal

Ghana defender, Denis Odoi, has signed a two-year contract with Royal Antwerp after leaving Club Brugge on a free transfer.

During his time at Brugge last season, Odoi appeared in 39 matches and scored three goals, bringing a wealth of experience to his new club. He has already joined Royal Antwerp for pre-season training after successfully passing his medical.

Odoi returned to Belgium in January 2022 after spending over five years with Fulham FC in the English Premier League, having initially moved from KSC Lokeren in 2016.

At 36 years old, Odoi is expected to strengthen Royal Antwerp's squad with his versatility and seasoned expertise. Since his international debut for Ghana in 2022, he has earned 13 caps and represented his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

His arrival at Royal Antwerp is viewed as a strategic move to bolster the team's performance in the upcoming season, following their sixth-place finish in the Belgian Pro League last season.

Known for his adaptability across different positions, Odoi's leadership qualities are anticipated to mentor younger players on the squad.

Despite missing Ghana's recent victories over Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to a minor injury, Odoi remains a pivotal figure in both club and international football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

