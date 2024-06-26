ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak needs to be strengthened ahead of next season - Frank Nelson

Former Hearts of Oak Board Member, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, has emphasized the urgent need to bolster the team ahead of the upcoming season, acknowledging the squad's shortcomings following a disappointing performance in the recently concluded 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians concluded the season in 14th place on the league table with 45 points, prompting Mr Nelson to reflect on the club's performance and stress the necessity of reinforcing the defense, midfield, and striking positions for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

In an interview with ChannelOne TV, Mr. Nelson remarked, “I believe that the team needs strengthening, especially in the midfield and striking positions."

He further highlighted the team's striker situation, stating, "I don’t think our striking position was something to write home about because if you count the number of chances the strikers missed, it as a collective situation.

"I think our striker’s situation is not good because we missed a lot of chances," he added.

