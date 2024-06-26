2023/24 GPL: Hearts of Oak had a bad season - Frank Nelson

Former Hearts of Oak Board Member Frank Nelson has acknowledged the club's disappointing season.

Despite a promising start in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, the Phobian Club parted ways with head coach Martin Koopman mid-season.

Assistant coach Abdul Bashiru temporarily took over until Aboubakar Ouattara was appointed on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Hearts of Oak ultimately finished 14th in the league standings with 45 points.

Reflecting on the club's performance, Mr. Nelson, also a Board Member of the FA Cup, expressed clear dissatisfaction with their placement outside the top 10.

"We ended up in 14th place; to me, it was a very disappointing season, so there's no denying or arguing about it," he stated in an interview with ChannelOne TV.

In the meantime, Hearts of Oak are gearing up for the upcoming Democracy Cup against their arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko, scheduled for next month.