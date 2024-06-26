France boss Dechamps stays upbeat despite 'slumps' at Euro 2024

France boss Didier Deschamps refused to launch a panic attack as his team waited on Wednesday to discover their next opponent at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Deschamps' men advanced as runners-up from Group D on Tuesday night after a 1-1 draw with Poland in Dortmund.

The stalemate left the 2022 World Cup finalists with five points from three games. Austria claimed the pool with six points.

"I'm not disappointed at all," said Deschamps. "Except for the fact that, yes, the match against Poland was about going for first place. We're second. We've achieved our first objective which is to qualify."

France entered the championship as the second best side in the Fifarankings of nations.

But they have failed to live up to the lofty billing. In the first game against Austria, they needed an own-goal to see off Ralf Rangnick's team.

With skipper Kylian Mbappé recuperating from a broken nose sustained in that game, the side's much hyped strength in depth failed to deliver in the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on 21 June.

Even with Mbappé restored to the team for the Poland game, the attack was unable to capitalise on several chances.

"I'm not going to list all the different slumps we've had," added Deschamps who is seeking to become the first man to win the World Cup and European championships as a player and as a coach.

"Sometimes you can lack precision. Sometimes you can come up against a great keeper who made a lot of saves.

Rest

"But I think the group is there. We're in the right frame of mind. We're solid and we're creating chances.

"Maybe there are other teams who have been showing more potential. But here we are, where we wanted to be. We've got a little break that will do everyone good."

On 1 July in Düsseldorf, France will play the runner-up from Group E where all four teams have three points.

Leaders Romania take on third placed Slovakia in Frankfurt and Ukraine, who prop up the pool, face Belgium, who are second.

Ukraine boss Serhiy Rebrov conceded his side would start the clash in Stuttgart as underdogs.

"Before the competition started everybody considered Belgium to be one of the favourites," said the former Ukraine international.

"But we saw in their loss to Slovakia that in this championship everything is possible.

"We have to think about our strengths and how to play against a strong side because we need to win to be sure of going through."

Ukraine, who are playing in their first major international tournament since the start of the war in the country, would advance with a draw provided that Romania beat Slovakia. A draw would also send both of those sides through.

“For the team, advancing to the knockout stages would mean that we've accomplished our main mission," said Ukraine midfielder Serhiy Sydorchuk.

Goal

"What it will mean for the country is that we'll go on with our fairy tale for a few more days. For Ukrainians, every game means a lot.”

With the prospect of France awaiting the runner-up from Group E, the Romania boss Edward Iordanescu said he wanted his players to target victory.

“We are playing to qualify and, yes, we do want to finish first,” he added.

First place would also lead to a tie next Tuesday against one of the four best third-placed teams.

Austria await whoever finishes second in Group F. On Wednesday night, pool winners Portugal play Georgia, who have one point. The Czech Republic, who also have one point, will advance if they beat second-placed Turkey.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez said he would field veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting line-up in an attempt to clock up a third win.

"It's an important match because ultimately the result will show who can be perfect and who can't," said Martinez.

"Georgia have had a very interesting tournament. They had chances to win the match against the Czech Republic and they were very competitive during their loss to Turkey. We need to continue with the same focus and we want to win."

Willy Saignol, Martinez' Georgia counterpart, said: "For us, to be here at the tournament ... already, it's like a big win. Then of course we want more because we're here now. And we're going to do everything we can to keep dreaming.

"But Portugal is Portugal. It's a fantastic team with a lot of top, top, top players. And we know it's going to be difficult. But if there's even a little chance to qualify, we have to go for it."