Meet of Champions 2024: GH Dolphins leapfrog Marlins to become winners of Ghana Swim League Season 2

A two-day event saw the best swimmers in the country compete in the second edition of the Meet of Champions inside the Aquatic Center at Borteyman Sports Complex in the Greater Accra Region to end the 2023/2024 Season of the Ghana Swim League on June 22nd and June 23rd, 2024 respectively.

172 swimmers which include both males and females were brought together across 13 swim clubs in Ghana in what turned out to be an epic Meet of Champions of the GSL. The swim clubs that competed in the various events include; African Sharks (16 athletes), Dolphins Swim Center (10 athletes), GH Aquatic Masters (21 athletes), Ghana Bluefins Swim Club (8 athletes), Ghana Dolphins (24 athletes), Legon Swimming Club (21 athletes), Lincoln Community School (13 athletes), Marlins Swim Team (21 athletes), Tema Seals Swim Team (11 athletes), The Monarch Swimming Academy (4 athletes), Torpedo Swim Club (18 athletes) and Turtles Swim School (5 athletes).

Besides, for the two-day aquatic contest involving males and females, a total of 130 events which ranged from age 6 to 29 were competed for, that is, 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m Freestyle, 50m, 100m and 200m Backstroke, 50m, 100m and 200m Breaststroke, 50m, 100m and 200m Butterfly as well as 400m IM, Mixed 100m Butterfly and Mixed 200m Medley Relay.

GH Dolphins usurped last season’s winners Marlins with 47 gold medals, 35 silver medals and 22 bronze to emerge champions. Marlins dropped to second place with 38 gold medals, 28 silver and 12 bronze. GH Aquatic Masters moved from seventh in Season 2 to third place with 22 gold medals, 15 silver and 10 bronze.

Moreover, overall best male swimmers in the just-ended Meet of Champions 2024 include; Harry Stacey (10 gold medals), Michael Arthur Crabbe-mann (8 gold and 5 silver), Thomas Perez Gelpi (7 gold and 6 silver), Gabriel Asare (6 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze) and Jordan Kennedy (5 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze). Th female standout swimmers include; Oduma Agyei (12 gold and 1 silver), Naima Kankam and Mercedes Abdallah had 11 gold medals apiece, Justina Hagan (7 gold medals) and Iyanna Kumashie (4 gold and 1 silver).

Below is the combined medal table for men and women combined.

S/N Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Ghana Dolphins 47 35 22 104 2 Marlins Swim Team 38 28 12 78 3 GH Aquatic Masters 22 15 10 47 4 Legon Swimming Club 12 11 12 35 5 Dolphin Swim Center 12 5 3 20 6 African Sharks 7 17 29 53 7 Lincoln Community School 7 12 14 33 8 Torpedo Swim Club 4 4 10 18 9 Ghana Bluefins Swim Club 0 6 7 13 10 Tema Seals Swim Team 0 1 7 8 11 Turtles Swim School 0 0 1 1 12 The Monarch Swimming Academy 0 0 0 0

The two-day event saw massive attendance as Mrs. Delphina Quaye, President of Ghana Swimming Association, Munir Kassim Mohammed (General Secretary of GSA), Seth Nti of GSA, Christopher Essilfie, Board Chairman of Ghana Swim League, Abbiw Kojo Jackson, Director of GSL, Ralph Quaye, GSL Board Member among others all graced the competition.

Meanwhile, the Season 3 of the Ghana Swim League could return later before the end of the year 2024.