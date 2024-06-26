Inaki Williams among top three best played in Africa - Frederic Kanoute

Former Mali international, Frederic Kanoute believes Inaki Williams is currently among the top three best players in Africa.

Williams was named the best African footballer in La Liga after an impressive 2023/24 season with Athletic Bilbao.

Kanoute considers only Ademola Lookman and Mohamed Salah to be ahead of Williams in the current rankings of African players.

“I would say it is difficult to name my top three African players. I am thinking about Inaki Williams, who had a fantastic season with Athletic Bilbao,” said Kanoute, who was the 2007 African Footballer of the Year, in an interview with 3Sports.

“It’s difficult for me to give names, but maybe I will say Ademola Lookman, Mohamed Salah, and Inaki Williams,” he added.

The 29-year-old Williams was voted the LALIGA EA SPORTS African MVP, an award that recognizes exceptional talent in the Spanish top flight. He scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 34 La Liga games.