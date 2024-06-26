He is the best manager I played under - Asamoah Gyan praises ex-Black Stars coach, Claude Le Ro

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has named Claude Le Roy as his favourite coach during his career.

Gyan played under the French coach during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted in Ghana. Le Roy, who managed the Black Stars for two years, led the team to a third-place finish in the 2008 tournament.

While Gyan acknowledged the late Ghanaian manager Jones Attuquayefio, who discovered him, he expressed a preference for Le Roy due to his exceptional man-management skills.

Speaking on YFM, the former Sunderland striker shared that he felt at ease under the guidance of the experienced French manager.

"Jones Attuquayefio took me from Liberty Professionals, gave me confidence, and helped me reach the highest level. But I've had many great coaches. I had coaches under whom I scored goals, and they also benefited from my performance. But the coach with whom I felt most comfortable was Claude Le Roy because he gave me a clear role and guided me," Gyan said.

"He knows he is my favorite. He has my style. He gives you the confidence to do anything you want to do," he added.

Asamoah Gyan remains Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and holds the record for Africa's all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history with six goals.