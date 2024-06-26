Vision FC announce Nana Agyemang as new head coach after Premier League promotion

Vision Football Club, the newest addition to the Ghana Premier League, has announced Nana Kweku Agyemang as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old will commence his role on July 1, 2024, under a two-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Agyemang takes the reins from Hamza Obeng Mohammed, who led the club to its historic qualification to the Ghanaian top flight. Obeng, a CAF License B holder, has been appointed as the First-Team Assistant Coach, while Ibrahim Otoo will serve as the First-Team Second Assistant Coach.

Nana Agyemang, who holds both UEFA B and CAF A licenses, expressed his enthusiasm about the new role: “I am very happy to be here. I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and coaching staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans happy and proud. I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen and heard from my visit to the club. I have followed the team for some years and it’s a delight to finally be a part of the family.”

Agyemang, a University of Calgary graduate with a Bachelor of Arts, is known for his ability to enhance team performance and maximize player development. Prior to this appointment, he guided the Ghana National U17 team to a fourth-place finish in the WAFU Zone B Championship held in Ghana.

The CEO of Vision Football Club welcomed Agyemang, stating, “We are happy to welcome Nana Agyemang to Vision Football Club. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him. His exciting and identifiable style of player development and team structure is in line with the direction of the club. He has been a key follower of the team’s progress and philosophy and is looking forward to working with the group and the coaching staff.”