ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Vision FC announce Nana Agyemang as new head coach after Premier League promotion

Football News Vision FC announce Nana Agyemang as new head coach after Premier League promotion
WED, 26 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Vision Football Club, the newest addition to the Ghana Premier League, has announced Nana Kweku Agyemang as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old will commence his role on July 1, 2024, under a two-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Agyemang takes the reins from Hamza Obeng Mohammed, who led the club to its historic qualification to the Ghanaian top flight. Obeng, a CAF License B holder, has been appointed as the First-Team Assistant Coach, while Ibrahim Otoo will serve as the First-Team Second Assistant Coach.

Nana Agyemang, who holds both UEFA B and CAF A licenses, expressed his enthusiasm about the new role: “I am very happy to be here. I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and coaching staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans happy and proud. I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen and heard from my visit to the club. I have followed the team for some years and it’s a delight to finally be a part of the family.”

Agyemang, a University of Calgary graduate with a Bachelor of Arts, is known for his ability to enhance team performance and maximize player development. Prior to this appointment, he guided the Ghana National U17 team to a fourth-place finish in the WAFU Zone B Championship held in Ghana.

The CEO of Vision Football Club welcomed Agyemang, stating, “We are happy to welcome Nana Agyemang to Vision Football Club. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him. His exciting and identifiable style of player development and team structure is in line with the direction of the club. He has been a key follower of the team’s progress and philosophy and is looking forward to working with the group and the coaching staff.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer criticizes Asante Bediatuo's new role as Ambassador-at-Large NDC Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer criticizes Asante Bediatuo's new role a...

2 hours ago

NPP urged to consider Kennedy Agyapong's policies over Alan Kyerematen's NPP urged to consider Kennedy Agyapong's policies over Alan Kyerematen's

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Bawumia gets £1.2million campaign cash from UK Election 2024: Bawumia gets £1.2million campaign cash from UK

2 hours ago

Professor Yarhands Dissou Arthur Choose 'trust and dignify' Mahama — Prof. Yarhands to voters

3 hours ago

Supreme Court sets July 3 for anti-gay bill hearing Supreme Court sets July 3 for anti-gay bill hearing

3 hours ago

REUTERS - Monicah Mwangi Five killed, dozens Injured in Kenya during anti-tax hike protests

3 hours ago

Protesters run to take cover during unrest outside the Kenyan parliament. By LUIS TATO (AFP) Kenya's Ruto vows 'full' response after deadly anti-tax protests

3 hours ago

Debt restructuring: It gives you fiscal space and shows some credibility from creditors - Prof. Anokye Adam Debt restructuring: It gives you fiscal space and shows some credibility from cr...

4 hours ago

Kejetia Market fire: Tension brews over missing GH¢200,000 donation from Bawumia Kejetia Market fire: Tension brews over missing GH¢200,000 donation from Bawumia

6 hours ago

Ghana's economic recovery on course - Akufo-Addo Ghana's economic recovery on course - Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line