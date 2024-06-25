Euro 2024: England held by Slovenia but top group

England topped Group C at Euro 2024 after a goalless draw with Slovenia which will do little to quell the question marks shrouding Gareth Southgate's team.

Bukayo Saka had a goal disallowed in a stale first half - after Phil Foden was clearly offside before crossing him the ball - but such openings were rare and it took until the 30th minute for England to even register a shot on goal.

The introduction of Kobbie Mainoo at the interval, in place of Conor Gallagher, did bring a little more speed to England's passing, but they still lacked urgency and could not break down a disciplined and diligent Slovenia team, who knew a point would be enough to take them through to the knockout rounds.

Slovenia dug in for that draw towards the end, rather than pushing for what would have been a first-ever win at a European Championship, making England's task even harder. Substitute Cole Palmer did have a good chance in added time, but shot too close to the goalkeeper.

England's last-16 opponents are yet to be confirmed, with the Netherlands a possibility. England are however now on the opposite side of the draw to Germany, Spain, Portugal and France, so cannot meet any of those sides until the final.