Euro 2024: England held by Slovenia but top group

By Eurosport
Football News Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between England and Slovenia at Cologne Stadium on June 25, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. Image credit: Getty Images
TUE, 25 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between England and Slovenia at Cologne Stadium on June 25, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. Image credit: Getty Images

England topped Group C at Euro 2024 after a goalless draw with Slovenia which will do little to quell the question marks shrouding Gareth Southgate's team.

Bukayo Saka had a goal disallowed in a stale first half - after Phil Foden was clearly offside before crossing him the ball - but such openings were rare and it took until the 30th minute for England to even register a shot on goal.

The introduction of Kobbie Mainoo at the interval, in place of Conor Gallagher, did bring a little more speed to England's passing, but they still lacked urgency and could not break down a disciplined and diligent Slovenia team, who knew a point would be enough to take them through to the knockout rounds.

Slovenia dug in for that draw towards the end, rather than pushing for what would have been a first-ever win at a European Championship, making England's task even harder. Substitute Cole Palmer did have a good chance in added time, but shot too close to the goalkeeper.

England's last-16 opponents are yet to be confirmed, with the Netherlands a possibility. England are however now on the opposite side of the draw to Germany, Spain, Portugal and France, so cannot meet any of those sides until the final.

