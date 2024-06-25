ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Agyeman joins Lithuanian club FK Babrungas on loan

Emmanuel AgyemangEmmanuel Agyemang
Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Agyeman has completed a loan move to Lithuanian club FK Babrungas.

This has been confirmed by his club, Nations FC.
In an official communique on Tuesday, Juen 25, Nations FC said Emmanuel Agyeman completed the loan move after a successful trial session.

The club wished the player the best in his one-year loan stint at FK Babrungas.

“Nations FC is thrilled to announce the loan transfer of winger Emmanuel Agyeman to Lithuanian club FK Babrungas.

“Agyeman impressed FK Babrungas’ technical team during a series of successful trials, showcasing his remarkable skills and determination on the field.

“As Agyeman embarks on this new chapter in his career, everyone at Nations FC wishes him the best of luck. We are confident that he will make a significant impact at FK Babrungas and continue to excel in his football journey,” the club statement from Nations FC said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
