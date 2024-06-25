Students were at Borteyman Sports Complex for a tour - NSA renting out edifice for holding church

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has rebutted claims that the newly constructed Borteyman Sports Complex was rented out for a church event, dismissing such reports as false.

A video circulated on social media on Sunday, June 23, appeared to show the complex being used by Christ Embassy Church for a program, sparking public outcry.

However, the NSA clarified that while the video showed the court covered, it was not being used for a church service.

According to a statement signed by Majeed Bawa, Venue Manager of the Borteyman Sports Complex, the facility was visited by Student Representative Councils (SRCs) from various universities, including the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies, and Valley View University, for a tour.

The presence of a church banner in the video was due to arrangements for transporting students to the venue; however, they were only granted access for the purpose of the tour.

The Borteyman Sports Complex, a key venue for major sporting events such as the recent African Games held in Ghana from March 8 to March 23, 2024, was completed at a cost of $145 million.

It features a 1,000-seater capacity swimming pool and a multipurpose sports hall capable of hosting basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis, and weightlifting.