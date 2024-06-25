ModernGhana logo
I want to help develop sports in Ghana - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan says he is adamant about helping to develop sports in Ghana beyond football.

The 38-year-old is currently championing a new initiative dubbed All Regional Games across the 16 regions of Ghana to discover talents.

This initiative will feature nine sports disciplines including football, athletics, volleyball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, boxing, e-sports and arm-wrestling. It will also feature para-sports.

The initiative requires each region to conduct trials and select its top sportsmen and women, who will then compete against athletes from other regions.

Speaking on Asaase Radio, Gyan, who is a former Black Stars captain said “I want to help to develop sports in Ghana, not in term of only football but something beyond football.”

“So that is how I came up with the plan, but to execute was a bit of a problem, so I was contemplating till All Regional Games came and they were trying to do something similar, and I gave an idea and they said this is better," he added.

Gyan, known for his illustrious career with clubs like Sunderland and Liberty Professionals is Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
