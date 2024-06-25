I am serving on NPP's manifesto committee in the interest of Ghanaians - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has announced his decision to join the New Patriotic Party's manifesto committee, emphasizing his commitment to the well-being of Ghanaians.

Gyan, known for his illustrious career with clubs like Sunderland and Liberty Professionals, was appointed earlier this year to lead the youth and sports sub-committee of the NPP's 2024 manifesto team.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Gyan expressed that his participation in the committee stems from his desire to contribute to the advancement of sports in Ghana.

'I thought this was a great honour. I am not a politician if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) came, I would have done the same thing, but they didn’t see it from that angle and NPP saw it and contacted me," he said.

"It’s a great honour for me and I was happy and poised to do it wholeheartedly, it’s for Ghana, but in Ghana, everything is related to politics,” he added.

Gyan, Africa's top scorer in FIFA World Cup history and holder of the record for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian player remains a prominent figure in Ghanaian football and national affairs.