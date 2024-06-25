ModernGhana logo
I have no issues with Prosper Narteh Ogum - Ex-Kotoko goalie, Ibrahim Danlad

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Danlad Ibrahim says he has bad blood between him and head coach for the side, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Danlad has parted ways with Ghana Premier League giants after eights following the expiration of his contract.

Reports have emerged suggesting that Danlad was not in a good terms with the coach after losing his number spot to Frederick Asare in the just-concluded season.

However, in an interview with Onua TV, the former Black Satellites goalkeeper rubbished such a report, saying he has no issue with the Porcupine Warriors tactician.

“Coach Ogum understands me and knows my capabilities. Again, he knows how I helped the team off the pitch. My exit from Kotoko isn't solely Ogum's decision. My decision to quit the club is a joint one with the coach, the IMC, and myself. We reached a responsible conclusion and decided it was time for me to leave the club," he told Accra based Onua FM.

“No one knows what transpired before my departure so they have every right to say anything but truth be told, I have no issue with coach Ogum. As a player, you can never have issues with your coach because you never know where you will again," he added.

Danlad is expected to find himself a new club before the commencement of the 2024/25 football season.

