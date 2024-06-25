ModernGhana logo
It is time to fix Aliu Mahama Stadium - Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

TUE, 25 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has called for urgent repairs to be made to the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

His plea comes in the aftermath of participating in the All Star Festival game held at the stadium on June 22, 2024.

Speaking to the media after the match, Ayew expressed his delight at returning to Tamale, his father's hometown. He emphasized the pride he feels in the talent from the northern part of Ghana, noting the abundance of untapped potential due to insufficient infrastructure.

Ayew highlighted the need for immediate attention to the stadium's pitch to enhance the quality of football played there.

"We have a wonderful stadium here, and I hope and pray that we will be able to work on the pitch to make it better for our teams that play their matches here. The stadium is a great one," he said.

The Le Havre star also shared insights with Ghanaian footballers on how to advance in their careers, stressing the importance of hard work, determination, and a bit of luck. Reflecting on their recent match experience, he acknowledged the challenges posed by the pitch but underscored the team's appreciation for the overwhelming support received from fans.

"Everyone has what it takes to step into our shoes. Being a professional footballer means you have certain qualities to succeed, but what is important is the hard work, hunger, and dedication you show to develop those qualities. In football, you also need a bit of luck to succeed. The game was a bit difficult due to the pitch, but we wanted to come here because the last time we played here for the national team, we enjoyed massive support," he said.

Ayew's comments echo a recent appeal by Assistant Black Stars Captain Thomas Partey, who urged the government to invest in at least one world-class stadium to enhance the quality of football in Ghana.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

