West Ham United refuse to sell Mohammed Kudus despite Saudi interest

West Ham United has decided not to sell Mohammed Kudus this summer despite interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Ghana international, who has been linked to Al Ittihad following an impressive debut season in the Premier League, reportedly has an £85 million release clause that will be activated next summer.

Saudi clubs, known for their significant spending power and lucrative player contracts, would likely have the financial means to pursue such a move.

However, according to a report by GIVESPORTS, the Hammers are not prepared to approve the sale of the 23-year-old attacker at this time.

The report indicates that new West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui views the former Ajax star as a crucial member of his squad, essential for the team he aims to build.

In his first season with the London-based club, Mohammed Kudus scored 14 goals. Besides the interest from Saudi clubs, Liverpool remains keen on the former FC Nordsjaelland player.

Recently, Mohammed Kudus played a pivotal role in Ghana's back-to-back victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.