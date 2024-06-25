Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe getting 'better every day' - Didier Deschamps

France boss Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is getting "better every day" before the final Group D game against already-elimated Poland.

Mbappe suffered a broken nose in the opening win over Austria and sat on the bench for the goalless draw with the Netherlands.

The striker, who will join Real Madrid on 1 July, did not require an operation but will need to wear a protective mask when he returns to the starting XI.

"He is doing better today than yesterday and the day before that. That is obvious because he has been training," said Deschamps.

"The bruising has come down and he is getting used to the mask. He is as eager to play tomorrow as he was eager to play against the Netherlands.

"He does not find that the mask limits him but it does restrict his vision a little. He needs to get used to it, even though the technology nowadays allows these masks to be as thin as possible."

France's place in the last 16 was confirmed on Monday after Spain beat Albania and Deschamps' side will top Group D if they win and the Netherlands do not.

Lewandowski hoping for 'best match'

Poland have also been without their star striker, with Robert Lewandowski on the bench for their first two group matches because of a thigh injury.

The Barcelona forward, who came on with half an hour to go against Austria, could be fit to start against France.

After seeing his side lose to the Netherlands and Austria, the 35-year-old is hoping for an improved performance in Dortmund.

"I hope we will play our best match of the tournament," he said.

"Although we have only pride to play for, I hope we will play good football, create opportunities and score goals.

"We know we cannot fall apart even if things get tough. We need to have a plan and stick to it from start to finish regardless of the outcome."