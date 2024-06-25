ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe getting 'better every day' - Didier Deschamps

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Kylian Mbappe has scored 47 goals in 80 games for France
TUE, 25 JUN 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Kylian Mbappe has scored 47 goals in 80 games for France

France boss Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is getting "better every day" before the final Group D game against already-elimated Poland.

Mbappe suffered a broken nose in the opening win over Austria and sat on the bench for the goalless draw with the Netherlands.

The striker, who will join Real Madrid on 1 July, did not require an operation but will need to wear a protective mask when he returns to the starting XI.

"He is doing better today than yesterday and the day before that. That is obvious because he has been training," said Deschamps.

"The bruising has come down and he is getting used to the mask. He is as eager to play tomorrow as he was eager to play against the Netherlands.

"He does not find that the mask limits him but it does restrict his vision a little. He needs to get used to it, even though the technology nowadays allows these masks to be as thin as possible."

France's place in the last 16 was confirmed on Monday after Spain beat Albania and Deschamps' side will top Group D if they win and the Netherlands do not.

  • Lewandowski hoping for 'best match'

Poland have also been without their star striker, with Robert Lewandowski on the bench for their first two group matches because of a thigh injury.

The Barcelona forward, who came on with half an hour to go against Austria, could be fit to start against France.

After seeing his side lose to the Netherlands and Austria, the 35-year-old is hoping for an improved performance in Dortmund.

"I hope we will play our best match of the tournament," he said.

"Although we have only pride to play for, I hope we will play good football, create opportunities and score goals.

"We know we cannot fall apart even if things get tough. We need to have a plan and stick to it from start to finish regardless of the outcome."

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Discontent over the already high cost of living in Kenya spiralled into nationwide rallies last week. By Patrick Meinhardt (AFP) Kenya youth protesters gear up for nationwide strike

7 hours ago

Niger's military rulers have have broken ties with France, the former colonial power and traditional partne. By - (AFP) Major Niger uranium mine back in public control: govt

7 hours ago

The deployment was approved by a UN Security Council resolution in October, but watchdogs have repeatedly accused Kenyan police of using excessive force. By LUIS TATO (AFP) Kenya force leaves Nairobi to tackle gang violence in Haiti

13 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo appoints former CDS as High Commissioner to Nigeria President Akufo-Addo appoints former CDS as High Commissioner to Nigeria

13 hours ago

MTN Ghana to phase out scratch cards June 30 MTN Ghana to phase out scratch cards June 30

13 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo appoints Asante Bediatuo as Ambassador-at-Large President Akufo-Addo appoints Asante Bediatuo as Ambassador-at-Large

13 hours ago

Ambulance case: Godfred Dame is a ‘man without shame’ – NDC Ambulance case: Godfred Dame is a ‘man without shame’ – NDC

13 hours ago

Denkyirehemaa, others' quest to gazette Diaso 'Chief' triggers fierce legal battle Denkyirehemaa, others' quest to gazette Diaso 'Chief' triggers fierce legal batt...

14 hours ago

Jury strike frustrates Kasoa ritual killing case and other high profile cases Jury strike frustrates Kasoa ritual killing case and other high profile cases

14 hours ago

Lands Minister hasn’t granted mining concessions to foreigners; Bole MP's allegations baseless - Minerals Commission Lands Minister hasn’t granted mining concessions to foreigners; Bole MP's allega...

Just in....
body-container-line