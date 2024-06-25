ModernGhana logo
Tue, 25 Jun 2024

Abeiku Jackson sets new national record

Ghana’s swimming sensation, Abeiku Jackson, set a new national record and lifetime best of 53.08 seconds in the men’s 100m butterfly at the Brics 2024 Games in Kazan, Russia.

The two-time Olympian won a bronze medal in the competition and will be hoping to improve his time to be able to represent Ghana at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Jackson is currently Ghana’s national record holder for the 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

He has been representing Ghana since he was 16 and participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where he narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m butterfly swimming event by just two seconds.

