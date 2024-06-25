ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: Spain beat Albania to go through with 100% record

By BBC
Euro 2024: Spain beat Albania to go through with 100% record
TUE, 25 JUN 2024

Spain maintained their 100% record at Euro 2024 as they defeated and eliminated Albania – a result that meant England, France and the Netherlands all secured last-16 places.

Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, now at Barcelona, gave a much-changed Spain side the lead in the 13th minute, finishing low first time from Dani Olmo's pass with the ball bouncing in off the post.

Kristjan Asllani's powerful 25-yard strike for Albania drew a fine save from Spain goalkeeper David Raya, who spent last season at Arsenal on loan from Brentford.

Raya also did well to keep out Fulham striker Armando Broja's shot on the turn, as Albania could not find an equaliser and finished bottom of Group B.

