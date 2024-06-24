ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lineker and Shearer defend England criticism after Kane comments

By BBC
Football News Lineker and Shearer defend England criticism after Kane comments
MON, 24 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have defended their criticism of Harry Kane and England’s performance in their 1-1 Euro 2024 draw with Denmark.

Three Lions captain Kane said the former England internationals who are now pundits should "remember what it’s like to wear the shirt" before they criticise Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kane was one of a number of players who were criticised for their performances in the match that left England on four points after two games in Group C.

Former England strikers Lineker and Shearer analysed the performance on the BBC’s coverage before Lineker later used an expletive to describe the team’s performance on his Rest is Football podcast.

Speaking on the podcast on Monday, Lineker claimed journalists were "stirring the pot” while Shearer said England's best response would be on the pitch.

"We've been critical of England's performances, as has pretty much every journalist, but you know how it happens," said Lineker.

"We've talked about this a few times before, about journalists not being brave enough to ask their own questions.

"I guarantee whoever that was was probably critical themselves. They do it a) to stir the pot and b) because they're too scared to ask a question from their own selves.

"It puts Harry on the spot. I thought he answered it fine.

"There was one bit there where he says that we have responsibilities as ex-England players, that we should know better and that we never won anything or words to that effect.

"Fine, he's absolutely right. But I will say one thing. The last thing in the world we want to be is downbeat and critical. We want the England team to perform well on the pitch. The best punditry of all is when England play well."

Shearer added: "It's important we never get personal. That's the most important thing.

"They were terrible and we have to say that. If England were brilliant we'd say they were brilliant, that's the way it is.

"As a player you always get the right of reply on the pitch. I have no problem what we said, I wouldn't take anything back we said.

"England were really poor. I think the vast majority of the country, and even the boys in the squad, will know they were awful against Denmark. There were hardly any positives."

England play Slovenia in their final game in Group C in Cologne on Tuesday (20:00 BST).

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ghana strikes deal with Eurobond holders on US$13bn debt restructuring   Ghana strikes deal with Eurobond holders on US$13bn debt restructuring  

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, appointees from Eastern Region denting image of the region – Eastern Affairs Akufo-Addo, appointees from Eastern Region denting image of the region – Eastern...

3 hours ago

SSNIT hotels: Ablakwa files RTI request for Rock City’s GRA tax clearance certificate SSNIT hotels: Ablakwa files RTI request for Rock City’s GRA tax clearance certif...

3 hours ago

Govt to release GH¢1.5billion for customers of collapsed banks Govt to release GH¢1.5billion for customers of collapsed banks

3 hours ago

NPP running mate: I've not told anybody I'm interested in any position – Ursula Owusu NPP running mate: I've not told anybody I'm interested in any position – Ursula ...

3 hours ago

ECG transformer stolen by unknown persons at Bunso ECG transformer stolen by unknown persons at Bunso

4 hours ago

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor No policy document for 'Planting for Food and Jobs' - Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

5 hours ago

Princess Anne, the Royal Princess UK: Princess Anne hospitalized with minor injuries and concussion — Royal Family...

5 hours ago

Stop Bawumia from boasting about ‘unnecessary’ things and address Ghana’s ‘dead economy’ — Franklin Cudjoe to Bawumia’s advisors Stop Bawumia from boasting about ‘unnecessary’ things and address Ghana’s ‘dead ...

5 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa SSNIT within rights to divest hotels; critics must suggest alternatives — Frankl...

Just in....
body-container-line