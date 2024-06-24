ModernGhana logo
Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala leaves Asante Kotoko after contract expiration

Ugandan international, Steven Mukwala has said bye to Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

Mukwala joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2022 and has been a key figure for the, scoring over 25 goals in 65 league appearances.

In a video shared on X, Mukwala who started Uganda Cranes’ two World Cup qualifiers early this month thanked everyone associated with the club including the King.

The 24-year-old striker scored 14 goals in 28 Ghana Premier League games in the 2023-2024 season as Kotoko finished sixth in the 18-team league standings.

He starred in Super Clash against big rivals Accra Hearts of Oak SC by scoring in both games including a brace in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium. In his debut season, Mukwala scored 11 goals and added five assists in 31 league games.

However, according to reports, he will be joining Tanzanian giants Simba on a three-year contract worth over 50,000 USD.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

