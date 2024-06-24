ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We are not under pressure to perform in Africa - Nsoatreman FC General Manager, Eric Alagidede

Football News We are not under pressure to perform in Africa - Nsoatreman FC General Manager, Eric Alagidede
MON, 24 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Nsoatreman FC General Manager, Eric Alagidede says they are not under pressure to perform in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign next season.

The Ghana Premier League club will represent the West African country in the continental competition following their FA Cup triumph on Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Nsoatreman FC secured their first FA Cup trophy by defeating regional rivals Bofoakwa Tano on penalty shootouts.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Alagidede said they are not eager to replicate Dreams FC's success chalked last season.

According to him, they will augment their squad and compete well and leave a mark.

"We will improve the team for Africa next season," he told Asempa FM. "The coach has already started discussions with some players because we need to go there and leave a mark.

"Dreams FC have set the standard but we are not under pressure to replicate what Dreams FC did by playing in the semifinals.

"We will prepare adequately and ensure we go to Africa and perform," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo calls for accelerated vaccine production at global forum President Akufo-Addo calls for accelerated vaccine production at global forum

42 minutes ago

Couple’s refusal to disclose HIV status increasing rate in Ghana — AIDS Commission Couple’s refusal to disclose HIV status increasing rate in Ghana — AIDS Commissi...

42 minutes ago

I’ve passed the Veep test, promote me to President — Bawumia I’ve passed the Veep test, promote me to President — Bawumia

42 minutes ago

SSNIT Hotels: Appoint Bryan Acheampong to manage them if he’s that competent – Ghana Federation of Labour SSNIT Hotels: Appoint Bryan Acheampong to manage them if he’s that competent – G...

42 minutes ago

Unpaid arrears, your unfulfilled promise have left us struggling to survive in the grim economic outlook under your leadership – Former NABCO trainees to Bawumia Unpaid arrears, your unfulfilled promise have left us struggling to survive in t...

42 minutes ago

Your campaigns should be devoid of acrimony – Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II tells Bawumia, Mahama Your campaigns should be devoid of acrimony – Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II tells Ba...

42 minutes ago

National Chief Imam admires Otumfuo for his wisdom, good heart National Chief Imam admires Otumfuo for his wisdom, good heart

2 hours ago

We’re suffering; pay our 9 months allowance arrears as you promised — NABCO trainees to Bawumia We’re suffering; pay our 9 months allowance arrears as you promised — NABCO trai...

2 hours ago

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigerian civil servants who fraudulently received salaries after relocating must...

2 hours ago

June 24: Moderate rainstorm observed over Nigeria propagating towards Ghana — GMet June 24: Moderate rainstorm observed over Nigeria propagating towards Ghana — GM...

Just in....
body-container-line