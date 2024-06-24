We are not under pressure to perform in Africa - Nsoatreman FC General Manager, Eric Alagidede

Nsoatreman FC General Manager, Eric Alagidede says they are not under pressure to perform in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign next season.

The Ghana Premier League club will represent the West African country in the continental competition following their FA Cup triumph on Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Nsoatreman FC secured their first FA Cup trophy by defeating regional rivals Bofoakwa Tano on penalty shootouts.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Alagidede said they are not eager to replicate Dreams FC's success chalked last season.

According to him, they will augment their squad and compete well and leave a mark.

"We will improve the team for Africa next season," he told Asempa FM. "The coach has already started discussions with some players because we need to go there and leave a mark.

"Dreams FC have set the standard but we are not under pressure to replicate what Dreams FC did by playing in the semifinals.

"We will prepare adequately and ensure we go to Africa and perform," he added.