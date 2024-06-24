We will augment our squad before participating in Africa - Nsoatreman FC chief, Eric Alagidede

Nsoatreman FC General Manager Eric Alagidede has announced plans to strengthen the team in preparation for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign next season.

The Ghana Premier League club will represent Ghana in the continental competition following their FA Cup triumph. Nsoatreman FC secured their first FA Cup trophy by defeating regional rivals Bofoakwa Tano.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Mr Alagidede emphasized the club's intention to bolster their squad for the African campaign. However, he mentioned that there is no pressure to replicate the achievements of Dreams FC.

"We will improve the team for Africa next season," he said. "The coach has already started discussions with some players because we need to go there and leave a mark.

"Dreams FC have set the standard but we are not under pressure to replicate what Dreams FC did by playing in the semifinals.

"We will prepare adequately and ensure we go to Africa and perform," he added.

Nsoatreman FC clinched the FA Cup by defeating Bofoakwa Tano 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 following 120 minutes of play.