ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Euro 2024: Croatia and Italy meet in crucial Group B finale

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Italy are looking to keep alive their hopes of defending their European Championship title
MON, 24 JUN 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Italy are looking to keep alive their hopes of defending their European Championship title

Defending champions Italy face Croatia in Leipzig on Monday with both sides looking to avoid an early exit from Euro 2024.

With three points in Group B, the Italians are best placed to reach the last 16.

Spain are already through as group winners and Italy will join them as runners-up if they avoid defeat to Croatia.

They will be heading home early if they lose and Albania manage to stun Spain in the other game.

Croatia, meanwhile, will finish second if they beat Italy and Albania fail to defeat Spain.

Draw and the Croatians would be left sweating on other results to be one of four best third-placed teams.

Italy were beaten by Spain 1-0 in their last game, and boss Luciano Spalletti believes his side will be better for the experience of that loss.

"I expect to see we have learnt a great deal from the Spain game, even though we played badly and even though it was a very painful defeat in terms of how it panned out," he said.

"There are certain matches that ultimately dictate if it has been a great tale or a tale to forget. Ultimately the glory of your tale comes down to matches like this."

  • 'We have to win otherwise we are going home'

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup finalists, have not played at their best so far in Germany, losing to Spain and drawing with Albania in their first two games.

Their biggest concern before facing Italy will be the amount of goals they conceded, letting in five so far.

"We must remain positive, accept responsibility and correct our mistakes," said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

"In Russia [at the 2018 World Cup], we didn't concede in the group stage; in Qatar [at the 2022 World Cup], only once. Here we've already let in five. Every dangerous attack ends up in our net.

"We need to change our approach and fix it before facing Italy. We have to win – if not, we're going home."

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

We’re suffering; pay our 9 months allowance arrears as you promised — NABCO trainees to Bawumia We’re suffering; pay our 9 months allowance arrears as you promised — NABCO trai...

23 minutes ago

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigerian civil servants who fraudulently received salaries after relocating must...

23 minutes ago

June 24: Moderate rainstorm observed over Nigeria propagating towards Ghana — GMet June 24: Moderate rainstorm observed over Nigeria propagating towards Ghana — GM...

21 hours ago

Missing BVRs: RTI Commission in bed with EC to conceal information – Election Watch Ghana Missing BVRs: RTI Commission in bed with EC to conceal information – Election Wa...

21 hours ago

Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare NPP’s running mate bid: Traders in 38 communities in Ahafo Ano South West distri...

21 hours ago

'Asantes are courageous, decisive and contributes to national development' — Asantehene tells US Consul General "Asantes are courageous, decisive and contributes to national development" — Asa...

21 hours ago

MP for Ejisu constituency, Hon. Kwabena Boateng 'I thought that was all but Speaker Bagbin took me under his wings, gave me book...

21 hours ago

NDC MP for Twifo Atti Morkwa Hon. David T.D. Vondee SSNIT hotels sale saga: "I take full responsibility for my radio comment" — Hon....

22 hours ago

Philanthropist donate sports equipment, mathematical sets to Zebilla SHTS, JHSs Philanthropist donate sports equipment, mathematical sets to Zebilla SHTS, JHSs

22 hours ago

Sokode community want redesigning of Gbogame-Ho dual carriage road for easy access, curb rampant accidents Sokode community want redesigning of Gbogame-Ho dual carriage road for easy acce...

Just in....
body-container-line