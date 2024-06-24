ModernGhana logo
Copa America: Darwin Nunez scores as Uruguay begin campaign with win over Panama

By BBC
Nunez has scored 12 goals in 24 games for Uruguay
MON, 24 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Darwin Nunez scored as Uruguay began their Copa America campaign with a 3-1 win over Panama in Miami, Florida.

The Liverpool striker, 25, volleyed home at the near post with five minutes of normal time remaining to double Uruguay's lead after defender Ronald Araujo had opened the scoring after 16 minutes.

Left-back Matias Vina added a third in added time for the 15-time champions, before defender Michael Amir Murillo scored a consolation for Panama.

"When it comes to Uruguay's aspirations, we will see that and build it match by match," said Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa.

"My expectation is that each match will increasingly help us to improve on our level. Uruguay has players of a very good level and we need to see if I can build with those players."

Uruguay have been in fine form and have been tipped to impress at the Copa America after beating Argentina and Brazil in World Cup qualifiers over the past 12 months.

Group C's other game saw Christian Pulisic score one goal and set up another as the United States beat Bolivia 2-0 in their tournament opener in Arlington, Texas.

The AC Milan frontman curled in a fine opener after three minutes before setting up Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, whose low left-footed finish added a second just before half-time.

