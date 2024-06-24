ModernGhana logo
Nsoatreman FC crowned champions of 2023/24 FA Cup [PHOTOS]

Nsoatreman FC clinched the Ghana FA Cup title in a thrilling final showdown against Bofoakwa Tano FC.

The match, held at the University of Ghana Stadium, ended 1-1 after extra time, but Nsoatreman FC emerged victorious with a 5-4 penalty shootout triumph.

Bofoakwa Tano took the lead in the 21st minute when Richard Dzikoe netted a close-range shot from Ali Alhassan's precise ground cross.

Despite intense action from both sides, Nsoatreman FC levelled the score just before the end of regular time, as Sadat Mohammed capitalized on a goalkeeper error with a powerful long-range strike.

After a goalless extra time period, the match was decided by penalties. Nsoatreman FC held their nerve to win 5-4, securing the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup trophy and a coveted spot in the upcoming CAF Confederations Cup.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC will take home an amount of Ghc180,000 as prize money for clinching the title.

