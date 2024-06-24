Nsoatreman FC to take home Ghc180,000 after FA Cup success

Nsoatreman FC will take a whooping Ghc180,000 for winning the 202324 FA Cup trophy.

Maxwell Konadu and his charges clashed with their regional rivals, Bofoakwa Tano in the final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

The match concluded in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of intense play. Bofoakwa Tano took the lead in the 21st minute with Richard Dzikoe’s close-range shot, thanks to Ali Alhassan’s precise cross from the left.

Despite the early setback, Nsoatreman FC levelled the score late in the second half when Sadat Mohammed capitalized on a goalkeeper's error to score with a long-range effort.

Both teams fought hard during extra time, but neither could find the back of the net, leading to a dramatic penalty shootout.

Nsoatreman FC emerged victorious, winning 5-4, and securing the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup trophy.

"The winner of this year's FA Cup will earn GHC 80,000, plus an additional GHC 100,000 to help them prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup," Mr Wilson Arthur, who is the FA Cup Committee chairman told the media ahead of the final.

"We are still in talks with the FA and the government to secure greater funding for the club so it can perform well in Africa."

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC will now look forward to making their mark in their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.