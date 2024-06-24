FA Cup champions Nsoatreman FC to represent Ghana in 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup

LISTEN

Nsoatreman FC has earned the honour of representing Ghana in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup after winning the 2023/24 Ghana FA Cup.

In a thrilling final at the University of Ghana Stadium, they triumphed over their regional rivals in a penalty shootout.

The match concluded in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of intense play. Bofoakwa Tano took the lead in the 21st minute with Richard Dzikoe’s close-range shot, thanks to Ali Alhassan’s precise cross from the left.

Despite the early setback, Nsoatreman FC levelled the score late in the second half when Sadat Mohammed capitalized on a goalkeeper's error to score with a long-range effort.

Both teams fought hard during extra time, but neither could find the back of the net, leading to a dramatic penalty shootout. Nsoatreman FC emerged victorious, winning 5-4, and securing the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup trophy.

🏆 Nsoatreman FC are 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 of the 2023/24 #MTNFACup after defeating Bofoakwa Tano 5-4 in a thrilling penalty shootout!







This historic victory marks the club's first-ever MTN FA Cup title. 👏🏾







Congratulations, @Nsoatreman_FC! 🎉@MTNGhana pic.twitter.com/QxUvlpi7JE — MTN FA CUP (@MTNFACupGH) June 23, 2024

Coach Maxwell Konadu and his team now look forward to making their mark in their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.