ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Football News

FA Cup champions Nsoatreman FC to represent Ghana in 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup

FA Cup champions Nsoatreman FC to represent Ghana in 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup
LISTEN

Nsoatreman FC has earned the honour of representing Ghana in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup after winning the 2023/24 Ghana FA Cup.

In a thrilling final at the University of Ghana Stadium, they triumphed over their regional rivals in a penalty shootout.

The match concluded in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of intense play. Bofoakwa Tano took the lead in the 21st minute with Richard Dzikoe’s close-range shot, thanks to Ali Alhassan’s precise cross from the left.

Despite the early setback, Nsoatreman FC levelled the score late in the second half when Sadat Mohammed capitalized on a goalkeeper's error to score with a long-range effort.

Both teams fought hard during extra time, but neither could find the back of the net, leading to a dramatic penalty shootout. Nsoatreman FC emerged victorious, winning 5-4, and securing the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup trophy.

Coach Maxwell Konadu and his team now look forward to making their mark in their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Police investigate destruction of structure at Pusiga Police investigate destruction of structure at Pusiga

10 hours ago

Egypt revokes licences of 16 travel agencies over mass Hajj deaths Egypt revokes licences of 16 travel agencies over mass Hajj deaths

11 hours ago

Missing BVRs: RTI Commission in bed with EC to conceal information – Election Watch Ghana Missing BVRs: RTI Commission in bed with EC to conceal information – Election Wa...

11 hours ago

Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare NPP’s running mate bid: Traders in 38 communities in Ahafo Ano South West distri...

11 hours ago

'Asantes are courageous, decisive and contributes to national development' — Asantehene tells US Consul General "Asantes are courageous, decisive and contributes to national development" — Asa...

11 hours ago

MP for Ejisu constituency, Hon. Kwabena Boateng 'I thought that was all but Speaker Bagbin took me under his wings, gave me book...

11 hours ago

NDC MP for Twifo Atti Morkwa Hon. David T.D. Vondee SSNIT hotels sale saga: "I take full responsibility for my radio comment" — Hon....

12 hours ago

Philanthropist donate sports equipment, mathematical sets to Zebilla SHTS, JHSs Philanthropist donate sports equipment, mathematical sets to Zebilla SHTS, JHSs

12 hours ago

Sokode community want redesigning of Gbogame-Ho dual carriage road for easy access, curb rampant accidents Sokode community want redesigning of Gbogame-Ho dual carriage road for easy acce...

12 hours ago

SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo to meet organized labour on June 25 SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo to meet organized labour on June 25

Just in....
body-container-line