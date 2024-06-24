ModernGhana logo
Nsoatreman FA stun rivals Bofoakwa Tano to win maiden FA Cup title

Nsoatreman FC stunned the regional rivals, Bofoakwa Tano to annex their maiden FA Cup title.

The two sides clashed at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

After 120 minutes of football, the game ended in a 1-1. However, Nsoatreman FC secured victory with a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout. The epic final took place at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Richard Dzikoe opened the scoring for Bofoakwa Tano in the first half, finding the net in the 21st minute with a close-range shot, assisted by Ali Alhassan's ground cross from the left.

Despite impressive play from both teams, particularly in the last fifteen minutes of the first half, Nsoatreman managed to equalize in the closing moments of the second half. Sadat Mohammed capitalized on a goalkeeper's mistake to score with a long-range hit.

With no more goals scored in extra time, the match proceeded to a penalty shootout. Nsoatreman FC triumphed, winning 5-4 to lift the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup trophy.

As champions, they have earned a spot in the CAF Confederations Cup for the next season. Nsoatreman FC will earn Ghc80,000 as prize money and also Ghc100,000 for preparation for their Africa trip from MTN, who are the headline sponsors of the competition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

