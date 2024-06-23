ModernGhana logo
We are committed to protecting and advancing the interests of players - CAF boss Patrice Motsepe

President CAF, Patrice Motsepe, has provided detailed explanations for rescheduling the 2025 AFCON and the 2024 Women’s AFCON.

Initially set for June to July in Morocco, next year's AFCON will now take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The Women’s AFCON, originally scheduled for next month, will now be held from July 5 to July 26, 2025.

The CAF Executive Council decided on these changes due to the expanded FIFA World Club Cup, which is set to occur in the US from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

Dr Motsepe, speaking through CAF media, emphasized that protecting African players' interests was a primary reason for the decision, stating:

“The announcement of the dates of the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 took much longer than expected, as there were complex and at times challenging discussions with various interested parties, in light of the extensive International and Domestic Match Calendars.”

“CAF is committed to protecting and advancing the interests of African players, playing in football clubs in Europe and worldwide.

“CAF is also committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with the ECA, UEFA, other Football Confederations, and FIFA.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

