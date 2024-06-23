ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: Albania's Mirlind Daku given two-game ban for offensive chants

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Mirlind Daku came on as a late substitute against Croatia
SUN, 23 JUN 2024
Albania forward Mirlind Daku has been banned for two matches after leading his country's fans in derogatory chants.

Daku addressed his country's supporters with a megaphone following Albania's heated 2-2 draw with Croatia in Hamburg.

Uefa also fined the Albania Football Association €25,000 (£21,250) for "transmitting provocative messages not fit for a sports event".

The Albania FA were charged an additional €22,500 (£19,000) for pitch invasions and the lighting of fireworks by supporters.

The Croatian Federation were fined €28,000 (£23,600) for the throwing and lighting of fireworks.

Uefa added its investigation into "potential racist and/or discriminatory conducts by supporters in this match is ongoing".

Doku took to social media to apologise on Friday.
Serbia had threatened to pull out of Euro 2024 over chanting between Croatia and Albania fans.

The Serbian team played their match with Denmark a few hours later, drawing 1-1.

Daku's actions also resulted in the North Macedonia's football federation demanding an apology.

