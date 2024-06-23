African trio in tricky groups after FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw

Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia have learned their group stage opponents for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic in October following the competition's draw on Saturday night.

Nigeria, a regular fixture in the tournament, were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and New Zealand following the draw.

The Flamingoes will be looking to improve on their previous performances and make a deep run in the competition.

Kenya, making their debut in the tournament, face a challenging Group C. They will compete against North Korea, Mexico, and England.

Despite being newcomers, the Kenyan side will be eager to make their mark on the global stage.

Zambia rounds out the African contingent in Group D, where they will face 2014 champions Japan, Poland, and Brazil.

The Zambians will need to be at their best to progress from this competitive group.

The tournament presents a significant opportunity for these African sides to showcase their talent and continue the continent's growing influence in women's football.

Nigeria, in particular, will be aiming to build on their strong tradition in youth tournaments.

Reigning champions Spain begin their title defence in Group B, facing the USA, South Korea, and Colombia.

The Spanish side will be looking to replicate their success from the 2022 edition.

The competition kicks off on 16 October, with the final scheduled for 3 November in Santo Domingo.

This edition marks the last time the competition will host 16 nations, with the 2025 tournament in Morocco expanding to 24 teams.