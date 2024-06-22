ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: De Bruyne inspires Belgium to win over Romania

By BBC
Kevin De Bruyne inspired Belgium to the first Euro 2024 victory they desperately required with a virtuoso display in a thrilling victory over Romania in Cologne.

Belgium were under pressure in Group E after losing their opening game to Slovakia but responded with an outstanding attacking display to illustrate exactly why they are rated among the favourites in Germany.

In a magnificent, colourful atmosphere, Youri Tielemans' low drive put them ahead after 73 seconds, setting the platform for Belgium to create a host of chances.

Romania managed to keep them at bay, the luckless Romelu Lukaku seeing a third goal ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee in the tournament when he was adjudged to be offside from De Bruyne’s perfect pass.

Belgium and De Bruyne were not to be denied, and Manchester City's midfielder made the game safe when he poked home from close range after 79 minutes – leaving the group on a knife-edge as all four teams have three points.

