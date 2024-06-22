ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Euro 2024: Martinez 'concerned' after pitch invaders seek Ronaldo selfies

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Five people made it on to the pitch to try and take pictures with Cristiano Ronaldo
SAT, 22 JUN 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Five people made it on to the pitch to try and take pictures with Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans invading the pitch to try to take selfies with players is "a concern", said Portugal manager Roberto Martinez after his side's victory over Turkey at Euro 2024.

Five people made it on to the pitch to try to take photos with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo in their 3-0 win in Dortmund.

Security guards at Westfalenstadion had to chase after each supporter while players and fans in the stands grew increasingly frustrated.

"It is a concern. Today the intentions of the fans were good. We all love a fan who recognises the big stars and icons," said Martinez.

"But you [must] understand there’s a difficult moment if their intentions are wrong. We need to be careful. It shouldn’t happen - there’s a lot of security.

"We should give a message to the fans also because it is not the right way. It may get worse for the future. It’s not good to have the players so exposed on the pitch."

The first supporter to break on to the pitch was a young boy and Ronaldo gave him a hug before smiling for a photograph.

But Ronaldo was annoyed when the third person tried it while Portugal were preparing to defend a corner in the second half and security guards had to restrain the fan by the side of the goal.

At full-time, Ronaldo pushed away a fifth supporter and was escorted off the pitch by a member of security.

However, Portugal team-mate Bernardo Silva said he was "personally not really concerned" by the pitch invasions.

"It’s just a bit annoying in terms of always having to stop the game because a fan enters the pitch," said Silva.

"I think that’s the price you pay for being so recognised in the world of football and having a player like [Ronaldo] with us in the team. But in terms of being in danger, no I don’t feel that personally."

Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live's senior football reporter on commentary, said "questions will be asked of the security".

"The security here has been lacking and this stadium will host a semi-final - they're going to have to tighten it up," he added.

Uefa's disciplinary body will await reports from officials before deciding any action going forward.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Ho Municipal Education Office proposes amendment to Free SHS policy Ho Municipal Education Office proposes amendment to Free SHS policy

9 hours ago

Let's prioritise population management to drive development — Georgina Wood Let's prioritise population management to drive development — Georgina Wood

9 hours ago

SSNIT Hotels: Selling non-profitable state institutions to cronies is myopic – Bernard Mornah SSNIT Hotels: Selling non-profitable state institutions to cronies is myopic – B...

9 hours ago

Ablakwa provides ‘evidence’ to back Rock City Hotel losses claim Ablakwa provides ‘evidence’ to back Rock City Hotel losses claim

9 hours ago

June 22: Cedi sells at GHS15.46 to $1, GHS14.45 on BoG interbank June 22: Cedi sells at GHS15.46 to $1, GHS14.45 on BoG interbank

9 hours ago

Former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay SSNIT not obliged to consult Organised Labour on asset sales — Freddie Blay

9 hours ago

June 22: Ghana expected to see partial clouds and rain today — GMet June 22: Ghana expected to see partial clouds and rain today — GMet

9 hours ago

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah[left] and Osei Assibey Antwi, National Service Scheme Executive Director GH¢40 enrollment activation fee not extortion — NSS replies Sulemana Braimah, ot...

9 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama My leadership will offer sound and prudent economic management — Mahama

9 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama My experience and disposition are needed at this moment — Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line