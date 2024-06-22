ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: Mbappe scores twice in practice match wearing mask

By BBC
Kylian Mbappe broke his nose in a collision with Austria's Kevin Danso on Monday
SAT, 22 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Kylian Mbappe scored twice in a practice match in his first action since breaking his nose in France's Euro 2024 opener.

Wearing a mask, he played the entire match - consisting of two 30-minute halves - against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn.

Mbappe, France's captain, remained on the bench for the goalless draw against the Netherlands on Friday after suffering the injury against Austria on Monday.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old played alongside his other unused team-mates in the behind-closed-doors friendly, contributing two assists in addition to his goals.

France play Poland in their final group D match in Dortmund on Tuesday.

