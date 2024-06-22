ModernGhana logo
Juventus reach agreement with Aston Villa to sign Douglas Luiz

By BBC
Douglas Luiz scored nine goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa last season
SAT, 22 JUN 2024
Juventus say they have reached an agreement with Aston Villa over a deal for Douglas Luiz.

The signing of the 23-year-old midfielder will see Juve's Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior move in the opposite direction to Villa Park.

Juventus are reported to be paying around 50m euros (£42.3m) for Luiz, while the club said they will receive 22m euros (£18.5m) from Villa for the two players going the other way, plus a further 3m euros (£2.5m) linked to bonuses.

Luiz will undergo a medical while on a training camp with Brazil next week, Juventus said in a statement.

Weston McKennie was initially involved in the deal but the United States international's wages became a stumbling block at the start of the week and it ultimately proved impossible to finalise a deal.

Argentine Barrenechea was relegated from Serie A last season while on loan at Frosinone and has made five appearances for Juventus, while England Under-21 international Iling-Junior, who came through Chelsea's academy, played 27 times for Juve last term.

Aston Villa Women and Switzerland striker Alisha Lehmann will also move to Juventus.

Villa are expected to need to sell players this summer to comply with profit and sustainability (PSR) rules, having reported a loss of £119m in their accounts up to 31 May 2023.

Villa have already sold midfielder Tim Iroegbunam to Everton for a reported £9m, while Chelsea are closing in on signing attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman for a reported £19m.

That expectation comes despite the club qualifying for the Champions League after finishing fourth last season.

Villa voted against the introduction of PSR rules, which came into force in 2015-16, which permit losses of up to £105m in a three-year spell for Premier League clubs.

